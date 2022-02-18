The United States has said that "substantial progress" has been made last week during negotiations in Vienna to save the Iran nuclear deal, deeming an agreement possible within days if Iran "shows seriousness" on the matter.

"If Iran shows seriousness, we can and should reach an understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days," a State Department spokesperson told the AFP news agency on Thursday, using an acronym for the 2015 deal.

But "anything much beyond that would put the possibility of a return to the deal at grave risk," the spokesperson added.

The Vienna talks, which involve Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly, resumed in late November with the aim of restoring the 2015 deal.

That accord had offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, but the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under former president Donald Trump and reimposed heavy economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its commitments.

'Closer than ever to agreement'