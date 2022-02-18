A celebrated Austrian political scientist who was targeted in a controversial anti-terrorism raid on Muslims by his own government two years ago said on Thursday that the growing Islamophobia worldwide is being fuelled by European nations that label Islam as a political identity to justify their ban on mosques, hijab, halal or circumcision.

Farid Hafez, a widely respected scholar who has written extensively on Islamophobia, was speaking through video conference at a conclave on human rights violations faced by Muslims worldwide, especially in Europe. Hafez, 41, teaches political science at the University of Salzburg, and is also associated with Georgetown University's The Bridge Initiative, a research project on Islamophobia.

Hazez argued that one of the major problems that Muslims face today is “the weaponisation of political Islam” through which countries create terminalogies to target Muslims—Austria’s political Islam, France’s Islamist seperatism and Germany’s legalist Islamism.

“They are against Islam and nothing else,” the academic said.

Islamophobia is not only about having a bad image of Islam, said Fared, explaining that these European governments use anti-terrorism laws to clamp down on Muslims, jeopardising not only their freedom of speech but also freedom of association.

The Muslim Austrian academic, whose house was raided on November 9, 2020 as part of the Austrian goverment’s anti-terrrorism “Operation Luxor”, said that nowadays even talking about islamophobia is criminalised and considered as instigating terrorism.

“What is really at stake here? It is a question of power,” Hazez said, adding that the European governments do not know how to govern their own Muslim populations today.