With the Russian invasion looming large, some bigwigs from Ukraine's business community are preparing to run to the frontlines and fight for their country should the war occur.

According to American business magazine Fortune, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin has turned his home into an arms depot and is ready to go out on the battleground to fight the Russian forces if Moscow declares war against his country.

“All my friends are ready to fight for our freedom and our country,” Anatoliy Amelin said while speaking to Fortune.

Amelin is the investment and strategy director for titanium company TitanEra, which is just 150 miles from the Russian border.

Although there is a lot of speculation, fuelled by the US government, that Russia will invade at any time, Amelin says that he along with other business people were prepared to face the Russian army, although he does not feel that war will come anytime soon.

Amelin's rationale is simple— he thinks Putin cannot launch an effective assault against Ukraine, a country of 44 million, with 130,000 soldiers stationed outside its borders.

“I calculated the amount of military force,” Amelin said. “He would need one million people, three or four times more than they have.”

Amelin took to his Facebook page to dilute the war hysteria in the country. Addressing fellow Ukrainians, he wrote that there are at least 400,o00 Ukrainians who have served in the country's military and are fully capable of fighting a well-trained rival army.

Combining that number with 250,000 soldiers in the Ukrainian military, he said Putin would be a fool to think of achieving any desired results with the amount of men and firepower he has deployed on its borders.