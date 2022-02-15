Pakistan will allow nuclear rival India to deliver tonnes of wheat to Afghans struggling through intensifying food shortages, two Foreign Ministry officials have said.

Under a deal with New Delhi, dozens of trucks from Afghanistan will be allowed to collect wheat from India by way of Pakistan's Wagha border near the city of Lahore, beginning February 21, the officials said on Monday.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media on the record.

The trucks filled with wheat will then head back to Afghanistan's Jalalabad city via Pakistan's Torkham border the next day.

The arrangement comes more than three months after India announced it would deliver 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan.

Pakistan said at the time it would allow the Indian aid to pass through its territory en route to Afghanistan, but New Delhi could not finalise modalities until last week, said the officials.

Tense relations over Kashmir

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations, especially over disputed Kashmir's sovereignty.

Ties between them were further strained after deadly attacks in India-administered Kashmir three years ago.

More than 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed.

New Delhi blamed Pakistan-based militants for the attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir –– a charge Pakistan denied, demanding evidence.

India said it launched air strikes on rebel launchpads inside Pakistan. In reply, Pakistani fighter jets dropped bombs near Indian military facilities in India-administered Kashmir.

India immediately sent its warplanes to chase Pakistani jets in an aerial dogfights in which Pakistan claimed downing two Indian jets. Pakistan also captured one pilot who was later handed over to New Delhi in a goodwill gesture.