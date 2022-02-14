Despite a vaccination rate of 77 percent, the French government has continued to implement, and sometimes escalate, the current series of Covid-19 restrictions. These restrictions, some of which include the use of a mask and a mandatory vaccine/health pass to enter public spaces, have slowly but significantly enraged a section of the French population.

After weeks of brewing sentiment, which included several protests in the capital, and influenced by the Canadian “Freedom Convoy”, the French have launched one of their own. Different vehicles gathered in the southern city of Nice and drove through the country over two days – to ultimately blockade Paris. Some of the convoy claimed that they would drive north towards Brussels to protest at the European Parliament as well.

However, the government responded swiftly, and the convoy was banned in both cities. French Prime Minister Jean Castex defended the government's position: “The right to demonstrate and to have an opinion are a constitutionally guaranteed right in our republic and in our democracy. The right to block others or to prevent coming and going is not.”

Despite this, the convoy, though significantly lower in number, made headway and managed to gather and clash with police at the Champs-Elysee this weekend.

Approximately 7,200 police units were deployed across the city and its peripheries to block the entry of the vehicles. They managed to block more than 500 vehicles from entering and fined more than 300. Further reports cite the arrest of 14 individuals carrying an array of improvised weapons.

The Convoy

While the French group has indeed acknowledged that they are influenced and inspired by the Canadian group, not all of the politics are aligned; their demands extend past ending the restrictions. The Canadians have been associated with groups like QAnon and general far-right protests against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's policies.

Regarding the Covid-19 restrictions, one member in the French Convoy explained that it is not just a French issue but a European one at large. He says: “Our work is to communicate to Europe that putting in place a health pass until 2023 is something the majority of our fellow citizens cannot understand.”

Another said: “I am here today with a certain number of citizens who are becoming aware that we’ve been at war with a virus since the beginning. We are being robbed of a lot of freedoms under pretexts that have nothing scientific and even less medical.”

The French Convoy, while also carrying banners with obscure statements such as “free our children” and “unmask us” also includes many “Yellow Vest” protesters with varying demands.

Prior to the pandemic, members of the “Yellow Vest” movement had mobilised close to 100,000 people in the capital city as a general protest of rising living and energy costs, amongst other frequently changing policies. However, it has become apparent that there is difficulty uniting the two protests under the same banner.