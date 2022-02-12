Canadian police started to clear truckers protesting Covid-19 restrictions from a key bridge, even as authorities in Ottawa braced for renewed demonstrations expected to bring thousands to the federal capital.

But with crowds of protesters blocking Ottawa streets for a third straight weekend, and with copycat protests spreading around the globe — including to France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia — the anti-mandate protests took on a wider dimension.

In Ontario, where authorities have declared a state of emergency, the provincial supreme court had ordered truckers to end their blockade of the strategic Ambassador Bridge, which links the city of Windsor in Canada to Detroit, Michigan in the US.

The protest has forced major automakers in both countries to halt or scale back production, and Washington on Friday urged Ottawa to use its federal powers to end the blockade.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised "an increasingly robust police intervention," adding that borders cannot remain closed and "this conflict must end."

But while Canadian police, backed by armored vehicles, began clearing the Ambassador Bridge on Saturday — taking down tents erected in traffic lanes and persuading some drivers to move their trucks — many demonstrators continued to resist, their numbers appearing to grow as the day went on.

"Individuals who are located within the demonstration area are subject to arrest," the Windsor police warned on Twitter. "People are advised to immediately vacate the area."

The protesters potentially face heavy fines, jail time and loss of their driver's licenses if they continue obstructing traffic.

But there were no immediate reports of arrests on Saturday. Windsor police spokesman Jason Bella Ire told reporters the plan was to defuse the situation peacefully, if possible.

The Ambassador Bridge is vital to the US and Canadian auto industries, carrying more than 25 percent of merchandise exported by both countries.

Two other US-Canada border crossings, one in Manitoba province and one in Alberta, remain blocked by protests.

