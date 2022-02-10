Uganda has said it considers as "unfair and wrong" an International Court of Justice ruling asking it to pay $325 million in reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo for its role in conflicts in Congo's resource-rich Ituri province.

"While the amount awarded is far less than that sought by the DRC, Uganda nevertheless considers the judgment unfair and wrong, just as the previous 2005 judgment on liability was unfair and wrong," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry said Uganda rejected any findings of wrongdoing against its army and that it regretted the ruling had come at a time when the two countries were mending their relations.

"Uganda continues to discuss the matter with the DRC government for purposes of securing a lasting and mutually acceptable solution," it said.

The statement also called the judgment "an undue interference in this process and in African affairs generally".

READ MORE:UN court orders Uganda to pay DRC $325M in war damages

Long-running dispute