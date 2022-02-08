Mali's government has asked the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) to lift sanctions that will have severe consequences for the population.

The government said in a statement released on Monday that it had never been formally notified of the sanctions by UEMOA, which it said were a violation of procedure, calling the measures "disproportionate, inhumane, illegitimate and illegal".

Mali blamed the sanctions for $31 million in bond defaults last week.

"The Malian government urges UEMOA to comply with community rules and therefore to lift, in a spirit of justice, equity and solidarity, these inappropriate sanctions which will have severe, inevitable socio-economic consequences for the populations of Mali and of the West African sub-region," the statement said.

Coups and sanctions

West Africa's 15-nation ECOWAS bloc and the UEMOA regional monetary union both imposed sanctions on Mali on January 9 after the military junta that first seized power in a 2020 coup decided to delay a national election.

The UEMOA, which has eight member countries including Mali, instructed all financial institutions under its umbrella to suspend Mali with immediate effect.