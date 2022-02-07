Moroccans have attended the funeral of Rayan Oram, a five-year-old boy who spent five days trapped down a well, sparking a vast rescue operation that gripped the world but ended in tragedy.

Hundreds of mourners arrived Monday to the Douar Zaouia cemetary near Rayan’s village of Ighrane, Chefchaouen province.

"I am over 50-years-old and never seen as many people in a funeral. Rayan is the son of us all," one villager said.

The child's body was taken to a military hospital in the capital Rabat, accompanied by his parents following the long rescue operation.

King Mohammed VI called the parents to voice his condolences.

The boy had fallen down a narrow, 32-metre (100-foot) dry well last Tuesday, sparking a complex earth-moving operation to try to reach him without triggering a landslide.

On Saturday night, crowds cheered as rescue workers cleared away the final handfuls of soil to reach him. But the joy turned to grief when the royal cabinet of the North African nation announced that the boy was dead.

