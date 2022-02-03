British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered four staff defections as pressure intensified on the embattled leader over lockdown parties and his loose-lipped style of politics.

Downing Street confirmed on Thursday that chief of staff Dan Rosenfield was leaving, just over a year after he took on the role with a brief to professionalise Johnson's chaotic operation.

His resignation comes after a top civil servant, in a long-awaited inquiry, this week condemned "failures of leadership" in Downing Street over a series of parties held in violation of Covid restrictions.

Also going is Johnson's "principal private secretary", Martin Reynolds, who sent a now-notorious email in May 2020 urging Downing Street staff to "bring your own booze" to one lockdown gathering.

Johnson "thanked them both for their significant contribution to government and No 10, including work on the pandemic response and economic recovery", a spokesperson said.

READ MORE:Report slams lockdown parties by Boris Johnson, staff

Resignation of top advisors

Their departures were confirmed not long after those of two other top advisors — director of communications Jack Doyle and head of policy Munira Mirza.

According to the Daily Mail, Doyle told colleagues as he left: "It was always my intention to do two years. Recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life."

Doyle was implicated in the "partygate" affair after attending at least one Downing Street event that is under investigation by police.

Johnson's long-term ally Mirza quit after the prime minister tried to link Labour leader Keir Starmer to the failure by UK authorities to prosecute veteran TV host Jimmy Savile, who died in 2011 aged 84.

While alive, Savile was seen as a widely loved presenter. But after his death accusations emerged that he had been a serial abuser of hundreds of children, without facing prosecution.

In parliament on Monday, Johnson shocked many on his own side when he aired a conspiracy theory prevalent among far-right groups that Starmer had personally failed to prosecute Savile when he was director of state prosecutions in England and Wales from 2008 to 2013.