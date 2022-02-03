US President Joe Biden has said a Daesh leader was killed during an overnight raid carried out by US special forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

The raid on Thursday targeted Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi, who took over as head of the militant group on October 31, 2019, just days after leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi died during a US raid in the same area.

Biden said Qurayshi died as Baghdadi did, by exploding a bomb that killed himself and members of his family, including women and children, as US forces approached.

The operation came as Daesh has been trying for a resurgence, with a series of attacks in the region, including an assault late last month to seize a prison in northeast Syria holding at least 3,000 Daesh detainees, its boldest operation in years.

Biden said Qurayshi had been responsible for the prison strike, as well as genocide against the Yazidi people in Iraq in 2014.

US special forces landed in helicopters and assaulted a house in a rebel-held corner of Syria, clashing for two hours with gunmen, witnesses said.

Residents described continuous gunfire and explosions that jolted the town of Atmeh near the Turkish border, an area dotted with camps for internally displaced people from Syria’s civil war.

Biden said he ordered US forces to “take every precaution available to minimise civilian casualties," adding that was why they chose not to conduct an air strike on the home.

The opposition-run Syrian Civil Defense, first responders also known as the White Helmets, said 13 people were killed in shelling and clashes that ensued after the US commando raid.

'The mission was successful'

Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and senior national security aides monitored a live-feed of the operation from the White House Situation Room.

The operation marked a military success for the United States at an important time after setbacks elsewhere — including the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal — have led allies and opponents to conclude US power globally was weakening.

“The mission was successful,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement. “There were no US casualties."

“The first moments were terrifying; no one knew what was happening,” said Jamil el Deddo, a resident of a nearby refugee camp.

“We were worried it could be Syrian aircraft, which brought back memories of barrel bombs that used to be dropped on us,” he added, referring to crude explosives-filled containers used by Syria's Bashar Assad’s forces against opponents during the Syrian conflict.