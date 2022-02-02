The United Arab Emirates has intercepted and destroyed three drones that penetrated the Gulf country's airspace over unpopulated areas, the country's Defence Ministry said.

"MOD [Ministry of Defence] announces interception and destruction, away from populated areas, of three hostile drones that penetrated UAE airspace at dawn today," the ministry said on its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

"MOD confirms it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory."

It is the fourth similar incident in three weeks as tensions with Yemen's Houthi rebels intensify.

The Gulf state has faced several attacks in the past few weeks including a missile attack on Monday during a visit by Israel's president.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for those attacks.

The attacks on the UAE, the region's commercial and tourism hub, are an escalation in the Yemen war, in which the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia.

'Further attacks likely'