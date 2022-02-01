On February 1, 2022, the world ushered in the Lunar New Year with unique traditions and celebrations around the globe, including feasts, decorations, costumes, dances and prayers.

The Lunar New year is a centuries-old celebration that is still commemorated in several countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, and Cambodia, in addition to the Solar New Year.

The beginning of the Lunar New Year changes each year as it is based on a lunisolar calendar, meaning the calendar is built on the phases of the moon - with twelve phases of approximately 29 days - ending up in an annual cycle of around 354 days.

The first day of the lunar year corresponds to the first new moon of the lunar calendar, which occurs some time in late January to early February.

Each lunar year is associated with one of the 12 animals from the Chinese zodiac, leading to 12-year cycles. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, the third in the 12 year cycle. The last Year of the Tiger was in 2010 - 12 years ago - and the next will be in 2034 - 12 years later.

The Year of the Tiger will end on January 21, 2023, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.

The animals of the Chinese zodiac are lined up in a specific order based on ancient Chinese folk stories. One of those stories is the “Great Race” and describes the Jade Emperor, a prevailing deity in Chinese mythology, calling 13 animals to race towards him by crossing a river.

The years would be named in the order that the animals arrived in, beginning with the rat followed by the ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and lastly the pig. The 13th animal, a cat, was among the first in line to arrive but was drowned by the rat.

In honour of the Year of the Tiger, the decorations and costumes of this year’s festivities were abundant in Tiger figures.

2022 marked the third Lunar New Year under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. Traditional festivities were, once again, downsized and restricted due to preventative coronavirus measures.