Landslides and flooding from heavy rains in Sao Paulo state have killed at least 19 people, including seven children.

According to Sao Paulo state authorities, nine others were injured in the rains between Friday and Sunday and four more were missing, while some 500 families were left homeless across the state.

After flying over the affected areas on Sunday, governor Joao Doria announced he was releasing $2.7 million (15 million reales) to help the 10 most affected cities and 645 municipalities in Brazil's most populous state, home to 46 million people.

Doria expressed "solidarity" with the families of the victims.

Of the victims, 11 died on Sunday after landslides buried several homes in cities in the interior of the state, local press said.

The Civil Defense said "there has been flooding, fallen trees, fallen walls, landslides throughout the state due to the rains".

The federal government said in a statement from the Ministry of Regional Development that it is monitoring the situation.

READ MORE:Deaths as heavy rains torment southeastern Brazil