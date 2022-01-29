The Biden administration has said it is cancelling $130 million in military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns.

Egypt had not met the conditions to receive the $130 million in foreign military financing that has been on hold since September, the State Department said on Friday.

“The deadline for meeting those conditions will soon pass,” the department said.

“The (government of Egypt) made notable progress on the conditions but to date has not met them all. Therefore, after January 30, the secretary intends to reprogram the $130 million to other national security priorities.”

The State Department said the money would be shifted to other programmes, but did not elaborate.

The announcement comes just days after the administration approved a massive $2.5 billion arms sale to the country.

Apparent inconsistency

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in September approved the release of $300 million in foreign military financing to Egypt but withheld another $130 million.