BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Google to heavily invest in India's digitalisation initiative
Google is investing $1 billion in partnership with India's global communications provider, Airtel, as the country works to adopt digital education and e-commerce.
Google to heavily invest in India's digitalisation initiative
Google’s services are accessed by over 100 million users in India. / AP
January 28, 2022

Google will invest up to $1 billion in partnership with India’s Airtel to provide affordable access to smartphones to over a billion Indians and speed up use of cloud-based computing for business.

The investment, announced on Friday, will help India’s small businesses adopt digital tools as India works to adopt digital education, payments and e-commerce amid the pandemic.

As part of the "Google for India Digitization Fund" launched in 2020, Google will pay $700 million to acquire a 1.28 percent stake in Airtel.

It is also committing up to $300 million for commercial agreements over the next five years, Airtel said in a statement.

The companies also plan to jointly develop software for 5G and other standards, it said.

READ MORE:France slams Google, Facebook with massive fines over 'cookies'

Recommended

Past legal issues

Airtel is an Indian global communications solutions provider with over 480 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.

Google’s services are accessed by over 100 million users in India.

It has faced legal troubles with the Competition Commission of India which said the company has abused the dominant position of its Android system in the Smart TV market segment.

Regulators contend that makers of Smart TVs have no alternative to Android and are therefore obliged to install Google’s apps.

Google has denied any violations, saying its licensing practices comply with the law.

READ MORE:From ‘Squid Games’ to climate change, here’s what we Googled in 2021

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV