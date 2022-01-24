WORLD
2 MIN READ
Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp
The government denies rumours that a coup was under way as sustained gunfire rang out for hours from several military camps.
Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp
Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore's political party. / Reuters
January 24, 2022

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday.

Detention of president came after heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

Several armoured vehicles of the presidential fleet, riddled with bullets, could be seen near the president's residence on Monday morning. One was spattered with blood. Residents of the president's neighbourhood reported heavy gunfire overnight.

The government had denied rumours on Sunday that a coup was under way as sustained gunfire rang out for hours from several military camps, with mutinying soldiers demanding more support for their fight against Islamist militants.

Government sources could not immediately be reached on Monday.

Recommended

READ MORE:Gunfire heard near Burkina Faso leader's home as army revolts

Frustration has risen in the West African country in recent months due to the frequent killing of civilians and soldiers by the militants, some of whom have links to al Qaeda.

Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore's political party. 

The government declared a curfew from 2000 GMT to 0530 GMT until further notice and closed schools for two days.

READ MORE: Burkina Faso denies military takeover after heavy gunfire heard at bases

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China