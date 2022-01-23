Fast News

Gunfire has broken out at several army barracks in Burkina Faso, prompting fears of a coup in the west African state which the government quickly denied.

Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso's capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway. (Sophie Garcia / AP)

Burkina Faso's government has denied that the army had seized control of the country after exchanges of gunfire took place at multiple army barracks, including two in the capital.

"Information on social media would have people believe there was an army takeover," government spokesman Alkassoum Maiga said in a statement on Sunday.

"The government, while recognising the validity of shootings in some barracks, denies this information and calls on the population to remain calm."

Moreover, Defence Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore indicated that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has not been detained.

Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020. He fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet last month.

State broadcaster RTB carried a news headline describing the gunfire as "acts of discontent by soldiers."

READ MORE: Police fire tear at anti-government protest in Burkina Faso

Growing frustration

Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso's capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway.

The gunfire came after a day after clashes between police and demonstrators during banned protests against the authorities' failure to stem violence ravaging the West African country.

It also follows the arrest earlier this month of numerous soldiers over a suspected plot to "destabilise institutions" in the West African country, which has a long history of coups.

"Since 1 am, gunfire has been heard here in Gounghin coming from the Sangoule Lamizana camp," said a soldier in the district on Ouagadougou's western outskirts on Sunday.

Residents there also spoke of "increasingly heavy fire".

Shots were also heard at another military camp, Baby Sy, in the south of the capital, and at an airbase near the airport, military sources said.

There was also gunfire at barracks in the northern towns of Kaya and Ouahigouya, residents there told the AFP news agency.

Burkina Faso's violence in recent years has forced around 1.5 million people to flee their homes, the national emergency agency says, and many have settled in the region around Kaya.

READ MORE: Thousands of Burkina Faso schools closed in fear of militant attacks

Source: TRTWorld and agencies