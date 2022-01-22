WORLD
Deadly bomb blast targets minivan in Afghanistan's Herat
Several attacks are reported each week throughout Afghanistan, including some claimed by the regional chapter of the Daesh.
Herat Ambulance chief Ebrahim Mohammadi says the victims — three in critical condition — are transferred to the provincial hospital. / Reuters
January 22, 2022

A bomb blast on a minibus has killed at least seven people in an area inhabited by the minority Shia community in the western Afghan city of Herat.

"Four women were among the seven killed," the head of Herat's provincial hospital, Arif Jalali said on Saturday.

The blast was confirmed by Herat's intelligence office.

"Initial reports indicate it was a sticky bomb attached to the fuel tank of the passenger vehicle," said Sabit Harwi, a spokesperson for the office.

Herat provincial police and the department of culture also confirmed the bomb blast. No group has so far claimed the attack.

READ MORE: Daesh in Afghanistan: Challenge and opportunity for the Taliban

Daesh attacks

Recommended

Security in Afghanistan has vastly improved since a two-decade long insurgency by the Taliban ended with the group's capture of the capital Kabul in August.

However, several attacks are reported each week throughout the country, including some claimed by the regional chapter of the Daesh group.

Daesh has regularly targeted the country's Shia Hazara community with deadly attacks, and the area where Saturday's blast occurred near a bus station is also inhabited by the community.

Herat is the country's third-biggest city, close to the border with Iran, but had remained relatively peaceful in recent months.

READ MORE: Taliban hopes Oslo talks will help 'transform atmosphere of war' with West

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
