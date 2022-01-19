In early December, media reports estimated the size of Russian deployment along its border with Ukraine at around 90,000. After more than a month, those estimates have touched over 127,000 as Western media outlets have aggressively reported on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It’s clear that Russia-Ukraine tensions are escalating, but will Russia really invade its neighbour, which is closely linked to Moscow through historical, cultural, religious and ethnic ties? Or is it just trying to send a political message through military flexing?

Some Western analysts claim that Russia under Vladimir Putin’s leadership could surprise us. In 2014, Russia’s “little green men” took control of the Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in an easy fashion. Now, why shouldn’t Ukraine not be next, they ask.

But Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia analyst, does not expect any surprising moves from either Putin or Russia. “They are very good students of Hans Joachim Morgenthau,” says Yalinkilicli, referring to the Kremlin elite’s realistic political approach.

Morgenthau is a German-born American political scientist, who is one of the founders of the realist school in international relations theory.

However, even some Russian analysts like Vladimir Frolov, a former diplomat of Moscow, see both sides’ positions in the Ukrainian crisis as “incompatible”, describing the Kremlin’s recent deployment in Belarus as a “huge escalation.” Belarus is a pro-Russian western neighbour of Ukraine.

"I think barring a U.S. surrender and their delivering Ukraine to Russia, some kind of a military option is all but inevitable now," the former Russian diplomat said. He also does not have much hope from the upcoming meeting between Russian and American foreign ministers on Friday in Geneva.

While Yalinkilicli does not completely dismiss the idea of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, he thinks that the ongoing Russian deployment along the Ukrainian border mainly aims to increase Moscow’s bargaining power in its negotiations with the West to establish “a new security architecture” across Europe.

He thinks Russia wants to bring an end to NATO’s ambitious enlargement program across Eastern Europe and the Baltic region close to Russia’s western borders, which raises serious concerns in the Kremlin.

Moscow believes that talks related to Ukraine’s membership to the Atlantic alliance is the latest example of the NATO program, which was launched using the collapse of the Soviet Union as an opportunity for a possible enlargement of the alliance in the region.

“The Ukrainian crisis has turned Kiev into a contentious political platform, where both Russia and the Western alliance express their security reservations with each other’s conduct. Ukraine symbolises their war of words,” says Yalinkilicli.

“This is a zero-sum-game and Russia does not want to play it anymore,” he says. “Either respond to my proposition or I will act, Moscow says.”

What Russia can offer

Russia’s Ukraine manoeuvres are directly related to conveying its political message to the Western alliance. “Russia’s biggest deterrent force is its hard power, in other words, its strong military capability to persuade its adversaries to form a new security architecture across Europe to ensure long-term stability in the continent,” the Moscow-based analyst says.

But what is this security architecture?

In December, the Russian delegation shared a package under “security guarantees” with the US, NATO and the EU over its proposition to establish long-term stability in Europe.

According to the package, Ukraine and Georgia, a Caucasian country with a pro-Western government, should not be accepted to NATO membership. Russia and NATO should also not deploy any military forces close to each other’s borders in Europe, the package says. This includes all military bases, means and neutral countries.