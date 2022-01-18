US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, urging a "diplomatic path" to de-escalate tensions surrounding Russia's military buildup in and near Ukraine.

Blinken reiterated on Tuesday the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, the State Department said in a statement.

He said any discussion of European security must include NATO allies and European partners, including Ukraine.

Earlier, Lavrov said Russia was waiting for a response from the United States on security demands before continuing talks over Ukraine.

"We are now awaiting responses to these proposals — as we were promised — in order to continue negotiations," he said at a joint press conference with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

More than a week of negotiations between Russia and the West have done little to ease worries raised by the massing of tens of thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders.

Diplomacy in focus

Blinken is set to fly to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, as tension continues to build up in the region with Moscow sending troops to Belarus for snap military drills.