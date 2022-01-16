WORLD
Somalia government spokesperson suffers injuries in suicide attack
Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appears to be the sole target in the attack, claimed by al Shabab group, near his residence in the capital Mogadishu.
State-run Somalia said on its Twitter account the blast at a junction of a Mogadishu road was from a suicide bomber. / AP
January 16, 2022

Somalia’s government spokesperson has been wounded in a suicide bombing that the al Shabab group has claimed responsibility for.

Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu appeared to be the sole target in the attack near his residence by a busy intersection in the capital, Mogadishu. 

A statement from Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s office called his wounds non-life-threatening.

A Reuters photographer at the scene of the explosion reported seeing body parts lying on the ground outside Moalimuu's house, who has been rushed to hospital.

Second attack

Moalimuu, a former BBC journalist, also survived an attack in August 2020 after being wounded in a siege that killed 15 people at a beachside hotel in the capital.

He was secretary-general of the Federation of Somali Journalists at the time.

It has been widely expected that such attacks would increase as tensions rise in Somalia over a national election that has been delayed for almost a year.

“Such attacks are purely politically motivated actions,” said Mohamed Abdulaziz Omar, a local civil society activist, adding that it also occurred in past elections in the Horn of Africa nation.

