The minibus en route from capital Mogadishu for Jowhar in Middle Shabelle region was blown up near Balad district, killing at least 14 people and injuring four others, officials say.

At least 14 people have died and four others wounded when the minibus they were travelling in ran over a landmine on the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, authorities said.

"We have confirmed that 14 people died and four others were wounded after a minibus travelling along the road between Mogadishu and Balcad ran over a landmine," said Andikarim Mohamed, a government official from the south-central Hirshabelle region.

The minibus, en route from the capital Mogadishu for Jowhar in the Middle Shabelle region, was blown up by terror group Al Shabab near the Balad district, Somali government spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu said in a statement.

Moalimu said at least 15 people have died.

Ibrahim Ali Nour, a radio journalist in the town of Jowhar, told Anadolu Agency by phone that he saw several survivors of the landmine explosion.

Although the Horn of Africa government said al Shabab is behind the attack incident, no group has yet claimed responsibility.

The terror group has been behind countless attacks in Somalia, including a 2017 car bomb attack in Mogadishu that killed some 300 people.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies