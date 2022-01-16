As the dust settles on lethal clashes in Kazakhstan that prompted authorities to call in Russian-led troops, questions have mounted over government's handling of the unprecedented crisis.

While President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has pinned the blame on bandits and foreign militants, many ordinary people question the official storyline.

Following days of internet shutdown, prosecutors announced late Saturday the unrest that began with peaceful protests over energy price hikes had left 225 people dead, including 19 law enforcement and military personnel.

But many stress that a number of issues remain unexplained.

It is unclear why so many civilians died, and who the "foreign terrorists" the government blames for the violence are.

READ MORE:Kazakhstan significantly raises violent unrest death toll

Civilians died

Dauren Bitkembayev, 30, who lost his elderly parents in the unrest, told AFP news agency he needs answers.

He and others want to know why gun attacks on civilian cars in the country's largest city occurred even after the military had appeared to restore order.

Some doubt the authorities will ever tell the whole truth.

Daniyar Moldabekov, a commentator and political reporter, said society was polarised.