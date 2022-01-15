At least 225 people have died in unrest in Kazakhstan last week, including 19 members of the security forces.

Their bodies were delivered to morgues throughout the country, the prosecutor general's office said on Saturday.

The latest toll is a dramatic increase on previous tolls announced by the officials from time to time. Kazakhstan had previously acknowledged fewer than 50 fatalities, including 26 "armed criminals" and 18 security officers.

The figure included civilians and armed "bandits" killed by security forces, Serik Shalabayev, the head of criminal prosecution at the prosecutor's office, told a briefing.

"Unfortunately, civilians have also become victims of acts of terrorism," he added.

He did not provide an exact breakdown of the figures and said numbers could be updated later.

The toll provided by Shalabayev confirmed the violence was the deadliest in the country's post-Soviet history.

Asel Artakshinova, a spokespeson for the health ministry, said that more than 2,600 people had sought treatment at hospitals, with 67 currently in a serious condition.

