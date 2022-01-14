Russia has conducted a special operation against ransomware crime group REvil at the request of the United States and has detained and charged the group's members.

The hacker group sought by Washington has been dismantled and the United States has been informed of the steps taken by Russia, the domestic intelligence service FSB said on Friday.

"... The organised criminal association has ceased to exist and the information infrastructure used for criminal purposes was neutralised," FSB said on its website.

The equivalent of $5.5 million and 20 luxury cars were seized in the operation, the statement added.

The US Embassy in Moscow said it could not immediately comment.

A source familiar with the case told Interfax that the group's members with Russian citizenship would not be handed over to the United States.

During a phone call in July, Biden told Putin to "take action" against ransomware groups operating in Russia, warning that otherwise Washington will take "any necessary actions" to defend Americans.

Reward of up to $10M