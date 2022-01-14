On January 4, 2022, Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash ended 140 days of hunger strike in an Israeli jail. He demanded an end to his administrative detention, which allows the Israeli military to hold Palestinians on “secret information” without charging them or allowing them to stand trial. Abu Hawwash’s lawyer, Jawad Boulos, said he agreed to end the strike following Tel Aviv’s assurances to release him on February 26.

Hunger strikers depend heavily on exposing injustices through sacrificial action. They force the public to question the conditions under which a prisoner would be willing to embark on a self-sacrificial journey to put an end to them. They rely on lawyers’ reports, family support, media coverage, and public solidarity actions. With little coverage of hunger strikes in traditional media, social media has become an active hub for support. Activists use it to launch online campaigns, and in the case of Abu Hawwash, we have seen trending hashtags that drew attention to his case.

Abu Hawwash forced a concession from Israeli authorities at a steep cost to his health. As is often the case, hunger strikes take a toll on the body, and by extension, one’s life. It often leaves the body with irreversible damage. Death is always possible, but never desired or an ultimate purpose - but is a potential component of this type of resistance.

Israel fears a martyred prisoner so much that it will resort to force-feeding. As early as 1969, Israeli authorities employed force-feeding to end hunger strikes, using plastic pipes to pass food into the prisoners’ stomachs through their nostrils. It first led to the death of Abd al-Qadir Abu al-Fahem on July 11, 1970 in Askalan Prison. This led to a huge mobilisation outside the prison, and later, several large protests.

Abu al-Fahem was on his third day of hunger strike and his health at the time didn’t require force-feeding. If this shows one thing, it is that Israeli authorities do not force-feed hunger strikers to save their lives but to strip them of their ability to resist. Abu al-Fahem was the first Palestinian prisoner to die in Israeli prison.

Hunger strikers are aware of these consequences. They are ready to go as far as death to live the life they wish, without dehumanisation. They prefer death over a life without dignity. The potential for death also means that hunger strikers require and show absolute commitment to achieve their demands.

Abu Hawwash is one of thousands of Palestinian prisoners who have embarked on hunger strikes since early 1968, when the first prison hunger strike was documented in Nablus Prison for three days. The prisoners were then protesting beatings and humiliation by Israeli prison officers and demanding better living conditions.

In my research, I have come across stories from the 1980s until 2021 in which women were forced to use already-used sanitary pads, their undershirts, other clothing, a large amount of tissue paper in their underwear, and even blankets, instead of pads.