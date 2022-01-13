Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the former capital, Almaty — the city that suffered the most in recent demonstrations — and instructed authorities to renovate the country's largest metropolis and "make it better."

In a meeting with authorities at the operational headquarters on Wednesday, Tokayev said he came to personally assess the scale of the "terrorist attack" on the city, according to the statement from the presidency.

He instructed the government commission, along with the Almaty municipality, to restore infrastructure facilities as soon as possible, including buildings of state bodies, law enforcement and special structures, as well as video surveillance systems.

"You know, Almaty is my hometown. This is where I was born and studied. Now we are faced with the task of rebuilding this city in the shortest possible time. This is a matter of honour for me as president and as a citizen of our state," he said.

"I have no doubts that the city will be rebuilt, and the government's task is to make the city look even better than before. We need to work very well," Tokayev said.

READ MORE:Kazakhstan detains hundreds more after violent unrest

Withdrawal of Russian-led forces

Tokayev underlined that the gradual withdrawal of Russian-led peace forces, members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), from the country will start on Thursday.

"An organised withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent begins tomorrow," he said.