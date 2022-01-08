Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reshuffled her cabinet as she battled to put a lid on infighting in the country's ruling party.

The move came on Saturday just days after the speaker of parliament quit following a public falling out with Hassan over controversial comments criticising the level of government borrowing.

Hassan, who became Tanzania's first female president in March last year, had hinted at the reshuffle earlier this week, saying she wanted to expel people in the government she suspects of siding with rivals ahead of elections due in 2025.

In the changes announced by the president's chief secretary Hussein Katanga, several senior cabinet members were sacked including the ministers for justice, housing, industry and investment.

Hassan last month accused rivals inside the government of trying to smear her leadership in a rare public showing of division within the ranks of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party.

Foreign borrowing