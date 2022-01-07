WORLD
Malaysia's Mahathir hospitalised for second time in weeks
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.
Mahathir has been one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years. / Reuters
January 7, 2022

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the hospital, weeks after he was discharged following a check-up.

The National Heart Institute said the 96-year-old was admitted on Friday for an "elective medical procedure" but did not provide further details.

The former premier was given a full medical check-up with several investigations at the same specialist heart hospital in mid-December, with doctors discharging him a week later.

Mahathir has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

He has been one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

He was leader from 1981 to 2003, then returned to power in 2018 at the age of 92 as the head of a reformist coalition.

Mahathir's reformist coalition administration collapsed in 2020 due to infighting.

