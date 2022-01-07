Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the hospital, weeks after he was discharged following a check-up.

The National Heart Institute said the 96-year-old was admitted on Friday for an "elective medical procedure" but did not provide further details.

The former premier was given a full medical check-up with several investigations at the same specialist heart hospital in mid-December, with doctors discharging him a week later.

Mahathir has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

He has been one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.