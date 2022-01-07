Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said he gave shoot-to-kill orders to deal with further disturbances from those he called bandits and terrorists.

In a televised address to the nation, Tokayev on Friday said that those who failed to surrender would be "destroyed."

“Those who don’t surrender will be eliminated,” Tokayev said.

He also blasted calls for talks with the protesters made by some other countries as “nonsense.”

“What negotiations can be held with criminals, murderers?” Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry reported on Friday that 26 protesters had been killed during the unrest, 18 were wounded and more than 3,000 people have been detained.

A total of 18 law enforcement officers were reported killed as well, and over 700 sustained injuries.

Skirmishes continue

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago.

The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence.

In a concession, the government on Thursday announced a 180-day price cap on vehicle fuel and a moratorium on utility rate increases.