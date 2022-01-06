Historically, extremist groups across the ideological spectrum have used conspiracy theories not only to produce violence and lure recruits, but to validate their Manichean worldviews as well.

During crisis events such as pandemics and natural disasters, conspiracy theories proliferate quickly and gain widespread traction. In August 2020, the European Union's Counter Terrorism Coordinator, Gilles de Kerchove, warned about new forms of terrorism based on conspiracy theories.

Although a culture of conspiracy theories existed within the extremist groups of all hues and stripes, it became more prominent during the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in an explosion of unverified myths and rumors. Conspiracy theories play a significant social and functional role as enablers and multipliers of violent extremism.

Extremist groups use conspiracy theories as a rhetorical device to legitimise their violence and generally exploit those conspiracy theories which have a strong emotional appeal. Conspiracy theories also act as an adhesive in keeping extremist groups together and pushing them in more extreme directions, resulting in violence.

Against this backdrop, examining the potential role of conspiracy theories as enablers and incubators of violent extremism is essential. Arguably, when paired with conspiracy theories and misinformation, extremist narratives carry mass appeal, especially if they are linked to prevailing socio-political and economic concerns.

In early December, the vigilante killing of a Sri Lankan national in Pakistan's Sialkot over alleged blasphemy charges brings into sharp focus the role of conspiracy theories in fueling extremist violence. The rumors surrounding the blasphemy allegations, which pushed the enraged mob towards violent extremism, were actually motivated by personal vendetta.

In Pakistan, radical religious groups like Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan have created a hostile environment where even legislative efforts to remove the procedural lacunae, which have been abused for years, have been conspiratorially deemed as efforts to undermine Islam.

On the other hand, militant groups like Al Qaeda and Daesh have employed victimhood-based conspiratorial narratives that portrays Islam as being under siege, which requires fighting back by to defend the religion.

In doing so, these groups advance their ideological narratives to attract recruits and funding and legitimise their extremist violence. By linking individual Muslim grievances with broader narratives of Muslims' decline, Al Qaeda and Daesh provide aggrieved individuals self-worth by allowing them to participate in events of historical significance, i.e., performing a sacred duty to glorify Islam.

Similarly, the 2021 Capitol attack epitomises the role of conspiracy theories as triggers of extremist violence. On January 6, a number of former US President Donald Trump's supporters, including far-right groups like QAnon and Proud Boys, stormed the US Capitol in Washington in a bid to disrupt the peaceful transition of power, following the incumbent President Joe Biden's election victory. They conspiratorially believed that Trump's mandate was deliberately stolen to eject him from power.

QAnon is an online conspiracy group whose sudden rise underscores how conspiracy-driven violence translates into domestic terrorism in the US. Their influence spread rapidy after the outbreak of Covid-19 and a survey in May 2021 found that almost one in five Americans believe in QAnon conspiracy theories.

In 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation classified QAnon as a domestic terrorist threat.