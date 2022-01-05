The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad was possibly behind bomb attacks targeting Germany and Switzerland-based companies who are accused of playing an active role in helping to develop Pakistan's nuclear weapons program in the 1980s.

According to a Switzerland-based newspaper, Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), the attacks and threats were made to prevent these companies from supporting Pakistan’s program, as it was seen as cooperating with Iran at the time.

NZZ is often referred to as the Swiss ‘newspaper of record’.

It all began when Pakistan started its own nuclear program shortly after India's first successful nuclear test called ''Operation Smiling Buddha'' on 18 May 1974.

During that period, Pakistan sought a response to India’s program. In this sense, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, also known as the "father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb” came into the picture at the right time. He started touring Europe in search of the technology in the 1980s.

Islamabad trusted Khan's know-how especially after he joined the Physics Dynamics Research Laboratory (FDO), an engineering firm based in Amsterdam in 1972.

The FDO was a subcontractor for the Urenco Group which was running a uranium enrichment plant and employed a gaseous centrifuge method to ensure a supply of nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants in the Netherlands.

Soon after, Khan quit the FDO when Urenco offered him a senior technical position, initially leading studies on uranium metallurgy.

After returning to Pakistan in 1975 he was put in charge of the country’s domestic uranium enrichment program by then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Khan’s time in Europe gave him the contacts he needed and the opportunity to cultivate suppliers for components in Germany and Switzerland.

Fast forward to the late 1980s, Pakistan signed a civilian nuclear agreement with Iran under the ‘Atoms for Peace’ program which Pakistan insisted was for peaceful means. While it was later revealed that Dr Khan did share a secret report on centrifuges with the Iranians, it is worth noting that a 2005 report from the International Economic Agency stated that the cooperation between Pakistan and Iran was largely non-military and peaceful in nature.

At the same time, the US was extremely paranoid about the cooperation as the US considered Iran an enemy state after the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and the ensuing hostage crisis as well as the ongoing Iran-Iraq war at the time.

Concurrently, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan was making the US value its partnership with Pakistan more deeply as it was planning on supporting the Afghan mujahideen against the Soviets, using Pakistan as a middle man.

Hence, then US President Jimmy Carter decided not to intervene directly to avoid tarnishing relations with Islamabad.