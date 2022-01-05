Ever since Israel occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza in 1967, Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have resorted to hunger strikes as a form of protest to win collective or individual rights.

Since then, there have been more than 25 mass and group hunger strikes. Prisoners have demanded improved conditions, to be allowed family visits, or an end to solitary confinement. Very often, hunger strikes are carried out individually as well, as a last-resort protest against Israel’s practice of the administrative detention of prisoners deemed as a “security threat”. This allows a suspect to be held without trial or charges for six-month terms that can be renewed indefinitely. Prisoners in administrative detention normally demand to be either charged or released.

In some cases, the hunger strikes resulted in victories for the Palestinian prisoners’ movement, or in the release of a detainee. In others, they failed to achieve their goals, or succeeded in only temporarily improving conditions. Indeed, some Palestinian prisoners who were released after a hunger strike were later rearrested. In the 1970s and 1980s, at least four Palestinian prisoners died as a result of force-feeding. This, according to the UN, is “tantamount to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”. Israel passed a law in 2015 to allow the force-feeding of prisoners on hunger strike if sanctioned by a court, but Israeli doctors’ associations have mostly opposed the practice as medical professionals see forced medical treatment as unethical.

Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash ended a 141-day hunger strike on January 4, after reaching a deal with the Israeli authorities that he will be released once the six-month term of his administrative detention expires. His strike, one of the longest in Palestinian history, had left him in “imminent danger of death”, according to the NGO Physicians for Human Rights. Abu Hawash, 40, from the southern West Bank town of Dura, near Hebron, has been held in Israeli prisons since October 2020. He was the last of 17 Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike over detention without charge or trial since July 2021.

Hunger strikes have long been used by political prisoners around the world as a means to reclaim rights: the suffragettes used them to draw attention to their demand that women be given the right to vote, while the death of IRA leader Bobby Sands in 1981 changed the course of the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Up until the 1990s, most strikes by Palestinian detainees demanded better conditions – from stationery to write letters to their loved ones, to edible food, more air in their cells and beds rather than rubber mattresses. From the 1990s onwards, individual and collective strikes have been largely against indefinite detention without charge.

Here is a timeline of notable hunger strikes that defined the history of the Palestinian prisoners’ movement.

February-March 1969 : “Yes, sir” first collective hunger strike, Ramle and Kfar Yona prisons, 11 days

Prisoners protested against meagre portions of bad quality food and demanded that stationery be allowed into the prison. They also wanted more yard time and protested against being forced to address prison guards with a “yes, sir”. The strikes ended with a crackdown on prisoners, with many put in solitary confinement.

April-May 1970: First women prisoners’ strike, Neve Tirza prison, 9 days

Prisoners demanded access to women’s sanitary supplies as well as an end to beatings and solitary confinement. In response, they were subjected to humiliation and punishment, but some of their demands were met, including allowing sanitary products in and extending the time they were allowed outdoors.

July 1970: First Palestinian dies on hunger strike, Ashkelon prison, 7 days

Abdul Qader Abu al-Fahm died as a result of force-feeding during a strike to demand improved prison conditions. At the time, prisoners were beaten and fed scarce food. None of their requests were met.

July-August 1980: “Don’t let us die in the desert”, Nafha prison in the Negev desert and others, 32 days

Detainees at Nafha prison in the Negev desert faced particularly harsh conditions. In a letter to the United Nations Secretary General in 1980, the permanent representative of Qatar Jasim Jamal sought to draw attention to the “suspicious” death of two prisoners during the hunger strike, Shehdeh Mohammed Al-Ja'afari and Rassam Mohammed Halawa, later found to have died of force-feeding. The strikers eventually achieved their demands. Beds were set up for the first time in Nafha and other prisons, and cell sizes were extended.