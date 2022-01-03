Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash has been on hunger strike for 140 days, one of the longest prison hunger strikes ever held by a Palestinian, over his detention without trial.

Human rights groups and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have expressed concern over Abu Hawash’s health condition, which has reportedly deteriorated in the past three days. The ICRC said he was “in critical condition requiring expert clinical monitoring” and called on efforts to be made “to find a solution to avoid irreversible health consequences and possible tragic loss of life.” Physicians for Human Rights Israel warned on Sunday that Abu Hawash is in “imminent danger of death due to potassium deficiency and arrhythmia.”

Palestinian civil society, the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian members of the Israeli Knesset have called for Abu Hawash’s release. Palestinians took to the streets in support of that demand late last week in West Bank cities including Ramallah. In Umm al Fahem, a town in central Israel predominantly inhabited by Palestinians with Israeli citizenship, four people were arrested as a protest was violently quashed by police.

Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five from the southern West Bank town of Dura, near Hebron, has been in administrative detention in Israeli jails since October 2020. Such detentions are ordered by military courts and they can last for months without the charges being disclosed.

He is currently being held at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he was recently transferred from Israel’s Ramle prison. According to Israeli daily Haaretz, his detention order was suspended last week, but Abu Hawash decided to carry on with the strike until it is revoked entirely.

Why do Palestinian prisoners resort to hunger strikes?

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have often resorted to hunger strikes to draw attention to their cases, and are seen as national heroes by much of Palestinian society. The longest fast was held by Samer Issawi, who refused food for 266 days, surviving only on intravenous vitamins and minerals from August 2012 to April 2013. Issawi was protesting his re-arrest following his release as part of a prisoner swap deal to free kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. He had been originally sentenced to 26 years for his involvement in shooting attacks during the second Intifada in 2002.

According to prisoners’ rights group Addameer, around 20 percent of Palestinians have been detained or imprisoned at least once under Israeli military orders since Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967, including 10,000 women. For the male population, the number goes up to 40 percent. 8,000 children have been arrested since 2,000.