When Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi visits Russia later this month, it is expected to deepen bilateral ties between the natural allies, besides shaping a long-awaited defence deal between Tehran and Moscow.

Raisi is expected to sign a 20-year, $10 billion security and defense cooperation agreement that will potentially include the purchase of a satellite.

The new pact is seen as an extension of an earlier deal signed in 2001 and automatically renewed every five years. But Tehran slowed down the prolongation in 2020, indicating the need to update the text.

The conclusion of a similar strategic agreement between Iran and China for a period of 25 years had led to a conspiracy boom. Hypotheses were circulating about the ‘separation’ of a number of island territories from the Islamic Republic in favour of the PRC, and about the deployment of the Chinese military in some regions of Iran.

A separate atmosphere is created by stagnating Vienna talks on the restoration of the nuclear deal, which, hypothetically, could lead to the lifting of some of the US sanctions on the Iranian economy.

While diplomats of the Islamic Republic—with their confused understanding of concession tactics—bargain with the Americans to ensure that the agreement will be preserved, Washington is running out of patience. In these circumstances, Tehran has no choice but to look for new financial opportunities within the framework of existing alliances.

Protect the sky

The main intrigue of Raisi's visit to the Russian Federation is the path along which the development of military-technical cooperation (MTC) between Iran and Russia will move. After lifting of the UN arms embargo, Tehran claims to have acquired advanced products from the Russian defense industry. The emphasis on the uniqueness of contacts in this area was made by the head of the General Staff, Mohammad Bagheri, during his autumn trip to Russia. The military leader, however, then made a reservation: ties between Moscow and Tehran, of course, are strong, but "have not yet reached the stage" of the formation of a military bloc.

Tehran expects to purchase at least 24 multi-purpose super-manoeuvrable Su-35 fighter jets. The seriousness of Iran’s intentions is evidenced by the fact that the Iranian Air Force has already selected three dozen pilots who will learn to fly the Su-35SE. If Moscow and Tehran manage to reach an agreement in January, the preparatory work will begin almost immediately, experts say.