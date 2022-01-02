Five people have been killed and 21 injured in a bus accident south of Moscow.

Russia's Federal Road Traffic Inspection agency said the accident took place at around 5:45 am local time (0245 GMT) on Sunday in the Ryazan region.

"As a result of the accident five people died. 21 were injured," the agency said on Telegram, adding that two of the injured were under-age.

It said the injuries were of "various severity."

The agency said the bus could have hit a pillar by a railroad bridge.