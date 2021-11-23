Fast News

At least 46 people, including 12 children, were burned to death after a bus caught fire on a highway south of the Bulgarian capital.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined. (Reuters)

At least 45 people have been killed when a bus with North Macedonian plates caught fire on a highway in western Bulgaria.

The accident took place south of capital Sofia early on Tuesday, the head of the fire safety and civil protection department at the interior ministry, Nikolai Nikolov, told private BTV television.

"At least 45 people were killed after a bus caught fire and crashed, or crashed and then caught fire," Nikolov said.

There were children among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to hospital in the capital Sofia, Nikolov, said.

The site of the accident, on the Struma highway near the village of Bosnek, is cut off.

According to the bTV channel, 12 children were onboard the bus, which was travelling from Turkey's main city of Istanbul to Skopje in North Macedonia.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the victims were probably fellow Macedonians.

"We don't know if all the victims are from North Macedonia, but we assume so because the bus is registered in the country," he said in an interview with Nova TV.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies