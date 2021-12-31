An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition has mistakenly hit a camp of allied Yemeni pro-government forces, killing at least 12 troops.

The strike, which took place on Thursday in the province of Shabwa, also wounded at least eight Yemeni troops, officials said on Friday.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-led coalition. Turki al Maliki, a coalition spokesman, did not respond to numerous media calls and messages.

At the scene of the strike, several bodies were burned and three military vehicles, some of which carried automatic rifles, were destroyed, according to two local residents.

Friendly fire incidents where Saudi-led coalition air strikes have hit allied ground forces have happened on occasion during Yemen's conflict.

