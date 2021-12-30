Xi'an has reported another 155 local Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to the highest seen in any Chinese city this year.

The northwestern city reported 155 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms such as a fever on Wednesday, official data showed on Thursday, up from 151 cases a day earlier.

This takes the total number of local coronavirus cases to 1,100 since the current flare-up began on December 9.

"Xi'an has reached a live-or-die stage in its fight against the virus," said Zhang Fenghu, a city government official, at a news conference on Wednesday.

Many residents have been banned from leaving their housing compounds unless they are going out to take Covid-19 tests or attend to essential matters approved by local authorities.

These restrictions have curtailed access to daily necessities, with many unable to go out to shop and left dependent on deliveries.

Citywide testing

Xi'an has embarked on multiple rounds of citywide testing to trace transmissions. A sixth round kicked off on Thursday, a day after the fifth round.