Yemen's Houthi movement has detained two staff members of UNESCO and UN Human Rights since early November.

UN bodies called in a joint statement on Tuesday for the immediate release of the detained staff members without giving details on the two individuals.

Yemeni government officials told Reuters news agency they were Yemeni staff who had previously worked for the US embassy in Sanaa.

"The UN has not received information about the grounds or legal basis for their detention, or their current status," UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

The United States said in November that the Houthis, the de facto authority in North Yemen, had detained several Yemeni employees at the US embassy compound in the capital, Sanaa, without disclosing how many.

