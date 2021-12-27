In mid-December, the authorities in Arizona intercepted more than 1.5 tons of methamphetamine coming from Mexico, the last in a line of record drug hauls around the world in recent months. Responding to the news, UN synthetic drugs expert Martin Raithelhuber tweeted that the size of meth seizures was “simply amazing”.

The global drugs trade is on fire, having survived the coronavirus pandemic with minimal disruption. Production is increasing in many places, fuelled by instability and economic crises in major drug-producing countries. Traffickers appear to be sending vast shipments, reflected in record-breaking drug seizures.

“There’s a boom in demand, there’s a boom in supply,” said Andrew Cunningham, head of drug markets, crime and supply reduction at the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), “It does look quite apparent.”

Nowhere is this boom more pronounced than in the Golden Triangle, where Laos, Thailand and Myanmar intersect. In October, police grabbed 55 million methamphetamine tablets in Laos, Asia’s largest ever drug bust. Regional drug production and trafficking have intensified following the February coup in Myanmar, which plunged the country into chaos.

The October meth haul was only the tip of the iceberg. Many other large shipments have been reported in recent months. Seizures of methamphetamine have been expanding steadily in the past decade to reach a record high in 2020, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“There is an expansion of the synthetic drug market,” said Martin Raithelhuber, of UNODC. Meth was becoming “cheaper” while purity remained high, he said. “It really points to a larger amount of the drug being available on the market”.

This boom has been facilitated by innovative chemistry. Drug producers have managed to create their own precursor chemicals for synthetic drugs, bypassing international controls. Last year Laotian authorities seized more than 70 tons of propionyl chloride, which can be used to make fentanyl and meth precursors.

Record hauls

Mexican cartels have reportedly used similar experimentation, and drugs are flooding into the US. In November, almost 9 tons of meth and over 175 kg of fentanyl were seized at the border, the largest amount for either drug in two years. Indeed, the DEA seized a record amount of fentanyl in 2021. Overdose deaths reached new highs from 2020 to 2021.

Mexican cartels have also penetrated the European market. Spanish police recently announced the largest ever methamphetamine bust on record, with over 2.5 tons seized in separate, coordinated raids in various cities. A Mexican cartel was allegedly piping meth into Europe through the port of Barcelona.

These seizures point to large-scale drug production, but they are also indicative of intensified law-enforcement activity, according to Andrew Cunningham. The Spanish meth haul was the result of a lengthy international investigation. Encrypted communication platforms used by traffickers have recently been cracked, leading to big seizures.

The narcotics trade has also been helped along by political instability in major drug-producing countries, such as Myanmar and Afghanistan. The production and trafficking of narcotics tend to flourish in chaotic, conflict-ridden states with rule of law deficits.

“The places where the drug production is booming are places where the state has very little control or they’re facilitating or turning a blind eye to things that are going on in the country,” Cunningham told TRT World.

In war-ravaged Syria manufacture of the amphetamine known as Captagon has skyrocketed with the help of the government. The Assad regime, throttled by sanctions and mired in economic crisis, is relying on drugs to earn hard currency. Associates of the ruling family are allegedly involved in production and trafficking of Captagon, turning Syria into a narcostate.

Captagon seizures have reached eyewatering levels. 2021 saw the largest quantity of tablets seized on record, with 95 million pills intercepted in Malaysia in a single haul in March. In Jordan, almost twice as many Captagon tablets were grabbed in 2021 compared with the previous year. And Saudi Arabia has been severely affected, too.

Captagon has also reached Iraq, where use of synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine, has increased enormously in the past decade. The amount of Captagon and meth seized in 2021 was twenty times larger than in the previous two years combined, according to the Iraqi government.

“The Captagon trade has experienced a notable increase in both supply and number of transit and destination markets,” said Caroline Rose, Senior Analyst and Head of the Power Vacuums program in the Human Security unit at the Newlines Institute and author of an upcoming report on Captagon. “It's very likely that this trade will continue to expand”.