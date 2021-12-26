South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died aged 90, sparking tributes from around the world.

Here is a look at some of them:

South African President Ramaphosa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured Tutu's tireless fight against injustices of all colours when announcing the archbishop's death.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," he said in a statement.

"Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead," he said.

"A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world."

UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened" by Tutu's death, calling him a "critical figure" in defeating apartheid and building a new South Africa.

"He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour," Johnson tweeted.

The Elders

Mary Robinson, chair of The Elders, a group of global leaders working for peace and human rights, said "we are all devastated at the loss of Archbishop Desmond Tutu".

"He inspired me to be a 'prisoner of hope', in his inimitable phrase," said Robinson, who is also the former president of Ireland.

The Elders said in a statement they "lost a dear friend, whose infectious laugh and mischievous sense of humour delighted and charmed them all".

"The world has lost an inspiration – but one whose achievements will never be for gotten, and whose commitment to peace, love and the fundamental equality of all human beings will endure to inspire future generations," they said.