South Africa's Desmond Mpilo Tutu was a leading figure in the anti-apartheid struggle and an international defender of human rights and peace.

Famously outspoken, even after the fall of the racist apartheid regime, Tutu never shied away from confronting South Africa's shortcomings or injustices. (TREVOR SAMSON / AFP)

South African anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, has died aged 90.

Tutu, who had largely faded from public life in recent years, was remembered for his easy humour and characteristic smile – and above all his tireless fight against injustices of all colours.

Tutu was named the South African Council of Churches' first Black general secretary in 1978, becoming one of the most notable opponents to South Africa's apartheid system of racial segregation and white minority rule.

The picture below shows Tutu and his wife at the conclusion of the first day of an annual conference of the South African Council of Churches in Johannesburg in 1986.

Archbishop-elect Desmond Tutu is joined by his wife Leah as they sing and dance on June 23, 1986. (John Parkin / AP)

In 1984, Tutu became the first black bishop of Johannesburg and called for an embargo against the white-minority regime.

That same year, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his opposition to South Africa's apartheid regime.

The picture below shows the moment when the anti-apartheid leader was given the news of his prize on October 16, 1984.

Desmond Tutu, the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, stands with his wife, Leah Tutu in the garden of the General Theological Seminary in New York. (Dave Pickoff / AP)

In 1986, Tutu was ordained as the first black Archbishop of Cape Town and named head of the Anglican Church for Southern Africa, covering two million followers.

Along with other church leaders, he mediated conflicts between Black protesters and government security forces.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu during his appointment as Anglican Archbishop at St. Georges Cathedral in Cape Town on September 7, 1986. (Greg English / AP)

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and underwent repeated treatment over subsequent years.

The picture below shows the day after he underwent a surgery to remove a part of his prostate gland.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu with Vice Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Dr Alex Borraine on January 17 1997. (Sasa Kralj / AP)

In 2007, Tutu co-founded The Elders group of global leaders that work for peace and human rights, taking up the chairman role until 2013.

The picture below displays members of the Elders, including Tutu, posing for a group photograph in Marrakech where they called for the release of their fellow group member, Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on May 26, 2009.

Pictured from L-R: Fernando Henrique Cardoso, former President of Brazil; Jimmy Carter, former President of the United States; Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA; Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Gro Brundtland, former Prime Minister of Norway and former Director-General of the WHO; Lakhdar Brahimi, and Graca Machel. (Ho New / Reuters)

Tutu made a rare public appearance to receive his Covid-19 vaccine in 2021.

He emerged from hospital in a wheelchair, and waved but did not speak.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu receives his coronavirus vaccination in Cape Town on May 17, 2021. (MIKE HUTCHINGS / Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies