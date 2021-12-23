The long-awaited presidential elections in Libya have been postponed for at least a month, initially scheduled for December 24.

Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) on Wednesday announced the decision while mentioning the lack of necessary electoral legislation regarding the judiciary’s role in appeals, interference in politics, and judicial rulings leading to an inability to publish the final list of presidential candidates.

Amid rising tensions surrounding the candidacies of the likes of Saif al Islam Gaddafi and the warlord Khalifa Haftar, the overwhelming majority in Libya were demanding a delay to develop a mutually agreed constitutional basis, and legitimate bipartisan electoral laws for free and fair elections.

A few days ahead of elections saw the massive military mobilisation of Haftar’s forces around Sabha, an oasis city in southwestern Libya, and around the capital, Tripoli.

Presidential candidates Fathi Bashagha who was interior minister in the previous UN Government of National Accord in Libya, and Ahmed Maiteg, who was a member of the previous presidential council, recently met Khalifa Haftar along with other candidates in the warlord’s stronghold, Benghazi.

According to Jalel Harchaoui, a senior fellow at Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and a Libya expert, Bashagha's meeting with Haftar was a cynical ploy to stay politically relevant.

“He praises Haftar because Haftar exists,” Harchaoui tells TRT World.

Is Haftar making an alliance of enemies?

“The enemies of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah tend to look for a deal with Haftar. He cannot do what he did in 2019 against Tripoli as Turkiye is there. So that makes him more approachable and palatable in the eyes of Bashagha and Maiteg,” says Harchaoui.

On the other hand, Abdulkader Assad, the chief editor of The Libya Observer and Libya Al Ahrar English, tells TRT World that “Haftar and his allies will bring back the legitimacy card and say the Government of National Unity is no longer in position to rule Libya beyond December 24.”

“To do this, Haftar is now working on the support of not only the House of Representatives (HoR) Speaker Aguila Saleh but also on west-based political parties that oppose Abdulhamid Dbeibah, such as Fathi Bashagha and Ahmed Maiteg. Haftar is also relying on the hate for Saif al Islam Gaddafi's card, which is bringing a lot of Haftar's enemies to his side in what they believe would help push Saif out of the race, and to some extent push Dbeibah out as well.”

Commenting on the UN’s potential role in Libya’s future, Jalel Harchaoui says Stephanie Williams, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ special adviser on Libya, “will have to choose what will happen next.”