As an 11-year-old in 2013, Fatima Sana's life in Karachi stood at odds with many girls of her age as she spent her afternoons ceaselessly playing cricket on the streets. She was the only girl playing with the boys – they were taller, sometimes faster, and bigger than her.

Little did Sana know that the streets of her neighbourhood would transform her future, as she set her pace playing cricket, the most celebrated sport of the subcontinent.

“I started on the streets. I would play with my brothers and his friends. Everyone knew me around my neighbourhood since I was the only girl playing with many boys,” she told TRT World.

Sana, now 20, is hailed as a rising star and is currently part of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket team.

In July 2021, she was nominated under the Women’s Player of the Month category by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

But Sana navigated several roadblocks to her success.

In a conservative neighbourhood, where gender segregation is seen as a sign of piety, Sana first encountered awkward stares, with many of her relatives and neighbours questioning how a girl can play the sport with boys.

“Women have always faced discrimination in cricket, mainly from angry men who feel that cricket is ‘their domain’ and feel defensive when women prove themselves to be very capable cricketers,” says Dr. Rafaelle Nicholson, a sports and gender researcher and lecturer at Bournemouth University.

Conflicts related to Sana’s gender affected her game, too: Boys did not let her bat, some withdrew from the game if she was involved.

“There were so many occasions when boys would just not agree to play in the team because I was playing as well. But then my brothers would step up and defend me”.

“Since I was hardly allowed to bat because of being a girl, I had to run faster and perform twice while bowling because I was so tiny compared to them."

Despite the masculine appeal of the sport, Sana said she’s lucky to have a family that supported her from the very start of her journey.

Development throughout years

Although women’s cricket has been played since the mid-eighteenth century– with the first match taking place between the villages of Bramley and Hambledon, Surrey, South East England– it wasn’t until 1958 that the International Women’s Cricket Council was formed.

1973 is an inaugural year for the first Women’s Cricket World Cup taking place in England, paving the way for women’s cricket to emerge globally.

In Pakistan, women’s cricket dates back to the 1970s, but its international emergence was pioneered in the mid-90s by Sharmeen Khan and Shaiza Khan, also known as the “Khan sisters”. By securing the International Women’s Cricket Council membership for Pakistan in September of 1996, the sisters made women cricketers eligible to enter the 1997 World Cup, held in India.

Two decades on, women’s cricket in Pakistan continues to face difficulties fuelled by systemic gender discrimination and institutional apathy. Much of the energy and resources of the national cricket board is devoted to developing Pakistan's male cricket team, while their female counterparts are left in the lurch.

“Many people, even today, have not accepted that women can professionally play a sport in Pakistan,” explained Faizan Lakhani, a sports correspondent for Geo News.

Marina Iqbal, a former cricketer and currently the first Pakistani female commentator for the ICC herself “had no idea that Pakistan had a women’s team” in her teenage years.