WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly flash floods hit northern Iraq
Flash floods in northern Iraqi city of Erbil killed at least eleven people, including two foreigners, authorities said.
Deadly flash floods hit northern Iraq
In a country dealing with severe drought, many were caught by surprise as powerful storm waters started surging into their homes before dawn. / Reuters
December 17, 2021

At least eleven people, including one Turkish person, have died in flash floods which swept through northern Iraq after torrential rains in Erbil.

The death toll rose "after the civil defence discovered the bodies of three people who were missing, carried away by the waters," a local administration official told AFP News Agency on Friday.

"Among them are a Filipino national and a Turk," said Nabaz Abdelhamid.

Provincial governor Omid Khoshnaw had earlier given a death toll of eight, including women and children. 

He also reported "significant" damage, especially in a working-class district south-east of Erbil city.

Four members of the civil defence team who came to help residents were injured when their car was washed away, he added.

Khoshnaw called on residents to stay at home unless necessary, warning that further rain was expected with fears of more floods.

READ MORE: ‘A creeping disaster’: Water crisis in Syria and Iraq, explained

Recommended

Extreme weather changes

Muddy waters swept the Daratu, Qushtapa, Shamamk, Zhyan, Roshinbiri and Bahrka districts on Friday morning, flooding streets and homes. 

Buses, trucks and tanker trucks were washed away by the storm waters, with some flipped over or turned onto their side.

"Of the eight people who died, one died struck by lightning, while the others drowned in their homes," civil defence spokesperson Sarkawt Karach had said.

Many people have been forced to leave their houses, he added.

"Searches are ongoing for missing people," Karach said, warning that the death toll could rise.

The flooding comes as the region copes with a record dry year. Water levels this year at Darbandikhan dam were the lowest in its 65-year history.

READ MORE: Resilience after Daesh: Making Mosul green again

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law