Migrants who crossed the Channel to Britain from northern France have been held in sub-standard conditions, despite government promises to improve accommodation.

The findings by the Inspectorate of Prisons and independent volunteer monitoring groups came after visits to migrant detention facilities in the last three months.

They found women who said they had been raped by smuggling gangs were "not adequately supported" and lone children being held with unrelated adults.

Migrants were held in "increasingly cold conditions", including on double-decker buses used to transport migrants and which were sometimes used for sleeping, they added.

They also raised concerns about injuries sustained by migrants on the crossing, including fuel burns, cuts and bruises which went unnoticed on arrival and at processing.

A previous inspection in September 2020 found the same facilities were "badly equipped to meet their purpose", the chief inspector of prisons, Charlie Taylor, said.

The Home Office had then assured "rapid action" to improve conditions.

But he added: "Despite some limited progress, detainees, including large numbers of unaccompanied children, continued to experience very poor treatment and conditions."

Taylor said it was not immediately clear why government assurances had not been followed through, although inspectors were told of difficulties in co-ordination.

'Urgent action' needed