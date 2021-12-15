A new report on where the wide-ranging 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) has been used to justify US counterterrorism activities reveals a worrying lack of transparency and oversight.

According to the Brown University’s Costs of War Project, Washington has often failed to describe its counterterrorism operations around the world, and that between 2018-2020 the US undertook such operations in 85 countries.

Using data from the Congressional Research Service, Costs of War research found the AUMF had been cited to justify counterterrorism activities in 22 of the 85 countries.

Even within those 22 countries, there were an “unknown” number of US operations.

The report said the US executive branch over the course of four administrations often used “vague language to describe the locations of operations, failing to accurately describe the full scope of activities in many places, and in some cases simply failing to report on counterterrorism hostilities.”

In some cases when the AUMF was cited, regions as opposed to countries, were referenced.

One example was the former Obama administration, which reported in 2013 that its forces captured an Al Qaeda member but “made no reference to a continued US airstrike campaign, even though the US conducted three strikes against militants in Libya that same year”.

Obama also used the AUMF to kill former Al Qaeda propagandist and US citizen Anwar al Awlaki in 2011.

In other cases, the executive branch reported on “support for CT operations,” but did not acknowledge that troops were or could be involved in hostilities with militants.

The report also described evidence of US conducted airstrikes in Mali and Tunisia, but Washington did not report those hostilities to Congress nor make any reference of the military authorisation.