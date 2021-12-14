The “Return to Japan Support Group” on Facebook, which was created in July 2020, has 35,500 members today. Since the new entry ban on November 29, there have been at least 2,000 new members in the group; there are an average of 50 posts in a day, with distressed queries for information on re-entry. This also includes foreign nationals who are married to Japanese nationals, but are still unable to enter Japan.

There are other numerous instances of lives in a limbo, and grief in abstract suspension. An Australian man and his newborn faced the possibility of being separated from his wife and older child, when he and the newborn were not given a visa; his older child and his wife—a Zainichi, or Japan-born Korean—needed to return to Japan before the end of 2021 lest they would lose their permanent resident status in Japan. A British woman living in Tokyo—whose father passed away in 2020—has not been able to spend time with her family in the UK. When her father died, Japan had closed borders for all of its foreign residents, regardless of their residency status. More than a year later, her family in the UK was hoping she would be able to join in for his memorial in December 2021. But with the new travel ban, she had to cancel her flights, lest she and her husband are unable to return to their jobs in Japan.

The Australian man and the newborn were finally granted a visa to travel to Japan as a family. The British woman continues to grieve from a distance. But such stories garner nothing more than a few words of sympathy from Japanese nationals. A survey conducted by the Yomiuri newspaper found 89 percent of respondents supported the ban.

“These measures by the Japanese government, and the views of the majority of Japanese citizens, reveal their racism, passive aggression and xenophobic nature. I feel we have to urgently stand up and make the multiple damages visible that their attitudes inflict,” said filmmaker and Japanese citizen Takashi Arai, whose wife, a German national, was able to briefly enter Japan on a short-term visa, before she had to return to Germany. She was due to enter Japan on December 4. But two days prior, the Japanese government had suspended the validity of previously-issued visas without any prior notice.

Shocked and in despair, Arai realised that many of his friends are also international couples separated in a similar manner, and created a bi-lingual online petition, appealing to the Japanese government for humanitarian considerations and the restoration of “human rights that have been infringed by these hastily-enacted measures”. Ortabasi also has a petition online, with a plea to be able to reunite with her children. Both petitions have garnered 9,000 online signatures.

Another group on Twitter has initiated a petition to the EU, concerning students who are from the EU but enrolled in universities across Japan, and remain stranded outside the country. The petition received 1,000 signatures in a few days. Earlier this year, more than 500 academics from Japanese institutions and those whose research focused on Japan, had sent a fax to Japan’s Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, demanding more transparency regarding border control measures for foreign students. That petition didn’t yield much: it forced international researchers like Kaitlyn Ugoretz to withdraw from a prestigious fellowship after nearly two years of waiting and being assured that she would be able to travel to Japan. The fellowship terms prohibited her from taking any other employment even though her fellowship was meant to be for fieldwork in Japan.

Several others have had their hopes dashed, and then renewed. Philippines national Arabella Cruz Carani, who works as a school teacher in Osaka, has been living in Japan since 2017, but had been discouraged by her employer to bring along her family. By 2019, she had saved up enough to apply for dependent visas for her two older children, in their 20s. She took up a second job to prove that she is able to sponsor the visa for her younger school-going children, and husband. Their visa application was denied in early January 2020, and with the pandemic thereafter, there was no scope for appeal. “I couldn’t go home either as I only have 10 regular paid holidays, which would not make sense with quarantine requirements. Besides, I would have needed an official permit to travel from Japan’s Board of Education, since we were advised against travelling,” Carani said.

It was only on November 23 that her younger children and husband were granted a visa, and were set to travel on December 2. She said that she was assured by Japanese immigration officials on the phone that her family would face no problems entering Japan. However, upon landing at the Kansai international airport, they were asked to return. Over several hours of back and forth phone calls between Carani, her husband, and immigration officials — and her children begging to be able to see their mother, from whom they had been separated since 2017 — they were allowed to enter the country, and were sent to a hotel for three days of quarantine. Carani’s video of being reunited with her children on December 5 brought much cheer, and some hope, to the members of the “Return to Japan Support Group” on Facebook.

Many of those without similar happy endings are openly questioning their choice to live in Japan and contribute to its economy. “The looong [sic] ban really does make you wonder if the Japanese government really sees all foreigners as threats, no matter the scientific evidence and logic about the state of the pandemic in each country. It’s not hidden that the ‘island nation’ has isolated itself through history, but is it really justified to do the same in the 21st century?” wrote one international student, stranded away from her home and life in Japan. The US Embassy in Tokyo last week has warned of the suspected racial profiling of non-Japanese residents by Japanese police, from having received reports of several people being detained, questioned and searched. The Tokyo Bar Association plans to probe into the claims and circumstances under which people had been stopped by the Japanese police.

Arai is equally bitter about his own country: “I imagine the Japanese government does not view their measures are being racist, and their lack of imagination is absolutely terrifying. Not only us, but the majority of international couples feel like they are not being welcomed here. Japan only wants rich people, not ‘ordinary’ people who [are perceived to] bring some burden into this country.”